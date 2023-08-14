Investigation ongoing after fire engulfs 16 flats and 13 vehicles in Ajman

Emergency services in Ajman were called into action last Friday to battle a raging fire that tore through a 15-storey residential building, leaving destruction in its wake.

The Ajman Police reported that the inferno forced the rescue of several tenants as the flames rapidly consumed the apartment block, situated on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

Thankfully, no fatalities or injuries were reported as the tower was evacuated and firefighters worked tirelessly to control the blaze that erupted on a fateful Friday afternoon.

The scale of the fire resulted in significant damage, with 16 apartments and 13 vehicles in the vicinity being affected, according to police reports shared on social media platforms.

السيطرة على حريق بواجهة بناية سكنية بعجمان pic.twitter.com/lg9NRKEvq1 — ‏ajmanpoliceghq (@ajmanpoliceghq) August 11, 2023

A series of images and videos released by the Ajman police depicted the harrowing sight of the fire engulfing the lower sections of the building. Once the flames were extinguished, the emergency services transitioned to cooling operations to ensure complete safety.

Authorities are now focusing their efforts on determining the cause of the incident.

Brig Gen Abdullah Al Matrooshi, Director General of Operations at Ajman Police, urged both building owners and tenants to prioritize safety measures as a preventative measure against such incidents in the future.

Lt Col Gaith Al Kaabi, Director of Al Madinah Police Station, revealed that the fire resulted in damage to 64 apartments and 10 cars. As a result, shelter arrangements were facilitated for 256 residents in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent.

Recent statistics released by the Ministry of Interior highlighted a significant increase in building fires across the country. In 2022, civil defence teams responded to over 3,000 incidents, with 2,169 of them being building fires – a 3% increase from the previous year. The data emphasized that the majority of these fires took place in residential areas, with homes and apartments accounting for a staggering 1,385 of the incidents.

Meanwhile, responded to 396 emergency incidents were responded to in Ajman last year.