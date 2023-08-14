Dubai Suburban Police process over 3,488 Smart Transactions in H1 2023

The Dubai Police has shared data on smart transactions from January to June this year at the ‘Suburban Police Points’ in Al Ayas, Hatta and Al Lesaily within Dubai.

During this period, 3,488 smart transactions were handled autonomously, encompassing 615 reports and 210 criminal-related inquiries.

In a statement released on Saturday, Major Saif Juma Al Kaabi, Acting Director of the Suburban Police Points, emphasized the points’ role in fostering communication with diverse residential areas.

“These points strive to ensure individual satisfaction, offer innovative and diverse services, and address the community’s needs related to criminal and traffic matters 24/7 in the outskirts of Dubai, extending beyond the city centre,” Al Kaabi said.

“Consequently, they play a crucial role in enhancing security operations and improving community members’ overall quality of life,” he added.

Dubai suburban police points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023.https://t.co/F8AG5dyedk pic.twitter.com/YfZmUcZDvx — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 12, 2023

Smart transactions through Al Ayas totaled 2,720, including 568 reports and 172 criminal queries. On the other hand, Al Lesaily processed 498 transactions, involving 34 reports and 27 criminal inquiries. Meanwhile, Hatta managed 270 transactions, which included 13 reports and 11 criminal inquiries.

Al Kaabi also noted that the Suburban Police Points offer services in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, and Chinese.

Moreover, Al Kaabi highlighted that alongside smart services, dedicated police personnel provide continuous support, receiving reports, feedback, and suggestions.

“Specialized security patrols are deployed to reinforce safety and security, respond to emergencies, and ensure community happiness,” Al Kaabi stated.

“This reflects the alignment of Dubai Police’s goals with the government’s vision to make Dubai the smartest city in the world. Through a smart system that is continuously updated to reflect the latest global standards, the Force provides customers with the best and highest service standards, ultimately improving the quality of life in the UAE,” he concluded.