Dubai introduces easy self-maintenance permits for buildings

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Municipality has launched the ‘Building Self-Maintenance Permit’ service to streamline and expedite minor structural repairs in buildings. This service eliminates the need for engineer inspections by converting traditional maintenance permits into self-maintenance permits, making the permit process faster. Basic maintenance and painting tasks no longer require separate permits.

In a statement released on Sunday, Eng. Layali Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Director of Buildings Permit Department at Dubai Municipality, explained that this online service allows consumers to obtain permits for self-handling maintenance and structural repairs. The Dubai Building Permit System on the Municipality’s website facilitates the acquisition of self-permits.

“With the introduction of this new service, Dubai Municipality aims to offer high-quality and distinctive services that enhance customer satisfaction, simplify the request process, and cut down on the amount of time needed for its completion. The new service is a part of the Municipality’s initiatives to offer cutting-edge services and smart integrated and pioneering solutions that support the expansion and development of the construction industry in the Emirate of Dubai,” Al Mulla said.

“These services seek to increase the construction industry’s productivity, in order to ensure the highest level of building efficiency and safety. This boosts the quality of customers’ life, fostering their happiness and fulfilling their aspirations,” he added.

The service is accessible to landowners, contractors, and engineering firms. Initially targeting 1,000 registered enterprises, the service covers simple, self, and specialized maintenance categories. It also removes the need for separate maintenance permits for non-structural repairs, such as interior and exterior painting, in new construction projects.

