Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA says Filipinos affected by wildfires in Hawaii unlikely to seek repatriation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that the Filipinos in Maui, Hawaii are not expected to seek the government’s help for repatriation amid wildfires.

DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes told GMA News that Filipinos who lost their homes or were burned down have already been evacuated by authorities.

“Itong mga kababayan natin in the US are permanent residents. Ibig sabihin, doon na talaga sila naninirahan, and it’s unlikely na hihingi sila ng repatriation tulad ng hinihingi ng mga kababayan natin caught in the crisis situations like in Sudan or in Turkey,” Cortes said.

“In this case, since they live in the United States, and they have the US government assisting them as well, it’s unlikely na hihingi sila ng repatriation,” he added.

Cortes said that the DFA will be ready to assist Filipinos in Maui if they will seek government help.

“‘Pag sinabi natin na marami sa mga kababayan natin ang nawalan ng bahay o nabiktima nitong fire hurricane, we mean na itong mga kababayan natin ay possibly hindi na sila Filipino passport holders but US citizens na po,” Cortes said.

The DFA said that some 25,000 Filipino-Americans are in Maui.

Related Story: DFA awaits confirmation on Filipinos affected in Maui wildfires

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

marcos 2

President Bongbong Marcos urges youth to fight fake news

10 hours ago
TFT NEWS AJMAN FIRE AUGUST 2023

Investigation ongoing after fire engulfs 16 flats and 13 vehicles in Ajman

10 hours ago
Better with you. Studios

Gov’t official says no public funds used in luxury fashion show in Malacañang

10 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 14T145756.876

Table for one: The joys of eating alone

11 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button