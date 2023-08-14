DFA says Filipinos affected by wildfires in Hawaii unlikely to seek repatriation

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that the Filipinos in Maui, Hawaii are not expected to seek the government’s help for repatriation amid wildfires.

DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes told GMA News that Filipinos who lost their homes or were burned down have already been evacuated by authorities.

“Itong mga kababayan natin in the US are permanent residents. Ibig sabihin, doon na talaga sila naninirahan, and it’s unlikely na hihingi sila ng repatriation tulad ng hinihingi ng mga kababayan natin caught in the crisis situations like in Sudan or in Turkey,” Cortes said.

“In this case, since they live in the United States, and they have the US government assisting them as well, it’s unlikely na hihingi sila ng repatriation,” he added.

Cortes said that the DFA will be ready to assist Filipinos in Maui if they will seek government help.

“‘Pag sinabi natin na marami sa mga kababayan natin ang nawalan ng bahay o nabiktima nitong fire hurricane, we mean na itong mga kababayan natin ay possibly hindi na sila Filipino passport holders but US citizens na po,” Cortes said.

The DFA said that some 25,000 Filipino-Americans are in Maui.

