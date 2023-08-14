Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA awaits confirmation on Filipinos affected in Maui wildfires

Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has yet to confirm any Filipino casualties or injuries in the recent Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii.

In an interview with Super Radyo dzBB, DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega explained that while the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce reported that hundreds of Filipinos were among the missing due to the fires, their citizenship status remains uncertain.

De Vega noted that most Filipinos in Maui are American citizens, making it difficult to determine the actual count of Filipino citizens affected.

Confirmation is pending as authorities gather more data, hindered by communication outages on the island.

De Vega also bared that around 1,000 individuals were missing but cautioned against jumping to conclusions until communication is restored and data can be verified.

There are approximately 25,000 Filipino-Americans in Maui, constituting 17 percent of the island’s population.

De Vega clarified that Filipinos weren’t in the forest itself but resided near affected areas. Many worked in tourist hotel-resorts, and if reported missing, it likely indicates loss of contact or evacuation.

Current reports reveal that the situation is stabilizing, allowing displaced people to return home as firefighting efforts gain control.

The DFA anticipates clarity within 24 to 48 hours and has verified that no Filipinos were transferred to Honolulu, according to the report of the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce.

