DepEd’s Brigada Eskwela 2023 begins

The Department of Education (DepEd) has kicked off the nationwide school maintenance initiative, Brigada Eskwela, under the theme “Bayanihan Para sa MATATAG na Paaralan.” This program, running until August 19, aims to ready public schools for the start of School Year 2023-2024 on August 29.

During the Brigada Eskwela 2023 Kick-Off event, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte appealed to Filipinos’ spirit of community cooperation, emphasizing the importance of preparing schools together. This year, DepEd stressed the true goals of Brigada Eskwela are volunteerism and “bayanihan.”

“Brigada Eskwela [or] Schools Maintenance Week is an appeal to the bayanihan spirit of every Filipino to help prepare our schools for the opening of classes,” Duterte said.

“Ang Brigada Eskwela is pina-simple po namin, kung nakita ninyo sa Department Order na ilinabas namin. Pina-simple namin para maintindihan ng lahat. It is just making our schools functional, clean, and orderly, inside and outside classrooms, and within school sites,” she added.

On the other hand, Education Undersecretary and Spokesperson Michael Poa emphasized the simplicity of this year’s approach. Contests and competitions have been removed to prioritize the essence of community collaboration and ensure clean, organized classrooms.

DepEd also urged school heads, teachers, and personnel to engage in voluntary activities without soliciting contributions. Communities, parents, alumni, civic groups, businesses, NGOs, and individuals are encouraged to support clean-ups, minor repairs, and maintenance.

The Brigada Eskwela Working Committee will lead awareness campaigns, resource mobilization, implementation, administration, and documentation. The program’s efforts are voluntary, and schools must maintain cleanliness all throughout.

Moreover, DepEd required schools to submit accomplishment reports after the program and to sustain its efforts. Recognition and compensatory time off are provided to participating teachers.