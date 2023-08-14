Abu Dhabi Police warn residents against new scam methods via calls, SMS, websites

The Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents against the recent methods used by fraudsters to exploit victims through various means.

In their latest Facebook post, the authority issued an advisory urging residents to be vigilant when dealing with fraudulent calls, suspicious text messages, and fake websites that impersonate government institutions and offer fake services.

According to the police, scammers use different tactics via calls, SMS, and websites to acquire information from victims, ultimately leading to unauthorized access to their finances.

Bogus special offers on products

Residents must remain cautious of fraudulent internet sites bearing the names of popular restaurants and shops. These fake websites advertise special promotions to the public, requiring payment of a fee. Upon completing the payment process on these counterfeit sites, credit card information is compromised.

False digital ads

The public is strongly advised not to deal with fake electronic ads that offer pets for sale or adoption, involving shipping and insurance from outside the state. These advertisements are circulated on the Internet and social media sites.

Victims who interact with these ads are are asked to send money to bank accounts opened for a purpose of theft, fraud, or requesting money transfer through local and international exchange companies authorized by the state.

Fake recruitment

Job seekers are warned of ‘fake recruitment’ posts and are advised to veirfy sources, sites, and companies before submitting applications. These fraudsters often hold ‘official’ events with the primary intention of scamming attendees. They even go the extra mile of creating pages for fake online companies that is designed to resemble recruitment agencies and use this to extort money out of the applicants in the form of an application fee.

Do not share your private information

“The public has been urged not to share your confidential information with anyone, be it your account or card information, online banking passwords or ATM security number (CCV) or password… Bank employees will not ask you for this information at all,” the Abu Dhabi Police said in their advisory.

Further, the authority asked the public to go to the nearest police station and quickly report any calls received by anonymous people requesting them to update their banking details.

Residents can do so by calling the security service number 8002626 or by sending an SMS to 2828 to support police efforts to combat these fraudulent methods and protect the community from their risks.