Senate bill pushes for OFW exemption from CPD requirements

Senator Manuel “Lito” Lapid has urged the Senate to pass a bill that would fully exempt qualified overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from mandatory Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programs in the Philippines.

In his proposal, Senate Bill No. 2349, Lapid aims to amend Republic Act No. 10192, the Continuing Professional Development Act of 2016, which currently requires licensed professionals, including OFWs, to acquire CPD units and demonstrate compliance for license renewal.

While a temporary exemption for OFWs from CPD was established under Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Resolution No. 2019 – 1146, series of 2019, Lapid asserts that a formal law is essential to institutionalize this exemption.

According to a Manila Bulletin report, Lapid acknowledged the commendable intention of the act in fostering professional excellence, but he deems its application to OFWs highly impractical and burdensome.

“Kaisa po ako ng ating mga OFW na hindi na kailangan pang i-require o obligahin na mag-comply sa CPD act sa panahon po ng kanilang pagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa,” Lapid said.

“Hindi ito makatarungan, magastos at nanghihingi ito malaking sakripisyo mula sa ating mga modernong bayani natin na malayo sa kanilang pamilya at nakikipag-sapalaran sa ibang bansa,” he added.

Moreover, Lapid noted that the CPD law neglects to account for the “unique circumstances” of OFWs. He highlighted the financial burden imposed on them by the costs associated with attending CPD seminars, workshops, or training programs, expenses which they must cover alongside their travel costs and the income they forego during their short visits back home.

“Kaya hinihiling ko sa ating Senado na agarang ipasa ang inakda kong Senate Bill No. 2349 na mag exempt sa mga OFW na nasa abroad na kumuha ng CPD seminars, workshops o training programs sa panahon ng kanilang pagta-trabaho sa ibang bansa” Lapid stated.

“Sa ganitong paraan, maipararamdam sa kanila ang taus-puso nating pagkilala sa sakripisyo at mahalagang papel na kanilang ginagampanan upang maiahon ang buhay ng kanilang mga pamilya, gayundin ang malaking ambag nila sa ekonomiya ng bansa,” he added.

Further, Lapid urged the Professional Regulation Commission to establish a CPD Compliance Program for Filipino professionals who were previously exempted from the law and intend to continue working within the Philippines.