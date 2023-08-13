Russia returns to lunar exploration with historic Moon mission

After an interval of nearly 50 years, Russia has launched its inaugural lunar probe on a mission aimed at rejuvenating its space industry.

According to an Agence France-Presse report, the Luna-25 probe’s launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome marks Russia’s first venture to the Moon since 1976. The rocket took off at 02:10 am Moscow time on Friday, embarking on a journey to the Moon.

The spacecraft is projected to reach lunar orbit within five days. It will then spend approximately three to seven days meticulously selecting the optimal landing site in the southern polar region of the Moon, a unique feat that sets this mission apart from previous landings in the equatorial zone.

This pioneering endeavor also signifies Russia’s initiation of a fresh lunar program. The mission, while grappling with the challenges of Ukraine conflict-related isolation and disrupted Western partnerships, holds immense importance for the Russian space sector. The spacecraft, designed to remain on the Moon for a year, is tasked with both sample collection and analysis of lunar soil, along with conducting long-term scientific investigations.

Expected to land on the Moon by around August 21, the mission seeks to bolster Russia’s historic space legacy, despite economic constraints, corruption controversies, and heightened international competition. It reflects President Vladimir Putin’s commitment to advancing Russia’s space pursuits, even amid global tensions.

Vitali Legorov, a Russian space expert, emphasized the mission’s significance and the pressing question: “Can it land?” This marks Russia’s first attempt to place a device on a celestial body since the Soviet era.

Meanwhile, Putin, echoing the aspirations of his nation’s ancestors, asserted, “We are guided by the ambition of our ancestors to move forward, despite difficulties and external attempts to prevent us from doing so,” underlining Russia’s enduring commitment to space exploration and advancement.