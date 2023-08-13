Cristiano Ronaldo secures victory for Al-Nassr in King Salman Club Cup

In a historic triumph, Cristiano Ronaldo guided Al-Nassr FC to victory in the 2023 King Salman Club Cup, marking their first-ever championship win. The team emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline against Al-Hilal on a Saturday evening.

According to a Wam report, the intense showdown unfolded at the King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Taif, progressing into overtime following a 1-1 tie at the end of regular playtime. Despite being reduced to ten players, Al-Nassr showcased remarkable resilience.

Al-Hilal initially took the lead in the 51st minute with a strike from Michael Delgado. However, Al-Nassr’s number 7, Ronaldo, stepped up to the occasion, finding the net in the 74th and 98th minutes. These goals came after his teammate Abdulelah Al-Amri received a red card in the 71st minute.

Further, the triumph marked a significant milestone for Ronaldo, as he secured his inaugural title with Al-Nassr. Additionally, his outstanding performance throughout the tournament earned him the title of the competition’s top scorer, having netted an impressive total of 6 goals.