Misyong Pilipino 2023: Deepening faith and community bond in Abu Dhabi

In an enthusiastic video announcement made by Fr. Hans Magdurulang, Parochial Vicar of Quiapo Church in the Archdiocese of Manila, the long-awaited annual event, the “Misyong Pilipino 2023,” is set to take place in Abu Dhabi.

This mission aims to deepen and strengthen the Catholic faith among Filipinos in the region.

“Ang Misyong Pilipino ay isang taunang pagtitipon na inihanda upang mapalalim at mapatatag ang pananampalataya ng mga Katolikong Kristiyano dito sa Abu Dhabi. Layunin nito na magbigay sa bawat isa ng makabuluhang at maka-Diyos na pamumuhay, bilang proteksyon at sandata para sa mga OFW na kinakaharap ang mga pagsubok sa buhay bilang isang Manggagawang Pilipino sa abroad,” explained Fr. Hans Magdurulang.

Since its inception in 2008, the Misyong Pilipino has served as a significant avenue for spiritual growth and renewal. Held every October, in sync with the celebration of Mission Sunday, the event features various themes and talks by clergy members who deliver the good news to attendees.

“Ako po si Fr. Hans Magdurulang, mula sa Archdiocese of Manila at kasalukuyang Parochial Vicar ng Quiapo Church. Ako po ang inyong magiging Retreat Master para sa Misyong Pilipino 2023. Thanks to Jesus Nazareno, magkikita-kita tayo ng harap-harapan upang magpagnilay-nilay at palakasin ang ating pananampalataya,” Fr. Magdurulang exclaimed.

The Misyong Pilipino 2023 is scheduled to take place across different parishes in Abu Dhabi. The event will start at St. Paul’s Church in Mussafah from September 25 to 28, followed by St. John the Baptist in Ruwais from September 29 to October 1, and concluding at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi from October 3 to 6.

Expressing his excitement, Fr. Magdurulang said, “I am excited to visit Abu Dhabi and meet all of you. So, my fellow countrymen, if you believe that the challenges, work-related struggles, and family issues you’re facing are becoming overwhelming, or if you simply want to express gratitude to God for the blessings you’ve received as a worker in Abu Dhabi, I invite you to join the Misyong Pilipino 2023.”

Fr. Magdurulang emphasized that the Misyong Pilipino is a life-changing experience for individuals, families, and the Christian community as a whole. He encouraged everyone to attend and to bring along their families, friends, colleagues, and community members.

“Count on seeing you at the Misyong Pilipino 2023. See you there!” Fr. Magdurulang concluded with a warm invitation.