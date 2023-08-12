Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos admin to launch campaign vs. fake news

The Marcos administration will be launching a campaign against misinformation and disinformation next week according to a statement of Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil.

The Presidential Communications Office will kick off the campaign on Monday, Aug. 14 and they will sign a memorandum of understanding on the government’s media and information literacy project with partner agencies and social media platforms.

This will be done at Hilton Manila in Pasay City.

“The PCO is now ready to implement the Marcos administration’s media and information literacy campaign project,” Garafil said in a statement.

“This is the administration’s response to the disinformation and misinformation plaguing the country’s digital landscape, focusing on capacitating the youth to become more discerning consumers of media,” she added.

The PCO will team up with government agencies such as the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Google (YouTube), Meta (Facebook, Instagram, and Threads), TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) “are also expected to collaborate.”

“The media literacy campaign will be integrated into the higher education curriculum, community-based training, and family-oriented programs,” Garafil said.

