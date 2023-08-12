Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BI releases guidelines for int’l travelers’ PH entry, exit following Covid-19 emergency lift

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines

In response to the decision of Malacañang to lift the nationwide Covid-19 health emergency, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) has introduced new guidelines for the entry and exit of international travelers.

According to a statement issued by the BI on Thursday, foreign tourists and temporary visitors seeking entry into the country must possess passports that remain valid for a minimum of six months, along with a valid visa, unless they qualify for visa-free entry.

Further, these travelers are expected to provide evidence of a valid return ticket, unless falling under certain exceptions. Foreign spouses, children of returning Filipinos, and former citizens enjoying Balikbayan privileges are exempt from this requirement.

For foreign immigrants and non-immigrants, presentation of their ACR I-Card is mandatory during both the arrival and departure inspection procedures. Notably, this requirement does not apply to holders of 9A visas (business visas).

All arriving Filipino and foreign passengers, as well as airline crew members, in addition to departing Filipinos, are obliged to complete the registration process through the eTravel System.

However, it’s important to note that foreign dignitaries and their dependents, as well as those holding 9E visas (foreign government officials), are granted an exemption from the electronic registration prerequisite.

