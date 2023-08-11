Mother of slain teenager returns from Qatar for son’s funeral

Rodaliza Baltazar, the mother of the late 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar, has arrived back in the Philippines from Qatar on Friday. Jemboy tragically lost his life due to a case of mistaken identity involving Navotas City police.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Baltazar’s flight landed at NAIA Terminal 1 at 10:35 a.m. DMW officials have convened with her at the VIP Lounge of the terminal, discussing possible avenues of assistance that the department could provide. The DMW confirmed this through a statement on their Facebook page.

“Senior officials of the DMW are meeting with OFW Rodaliza Baltazar at the VIP Lounge of the NAIA Terminal 1. They are finding out what other forms of assistance the department may extend to her and her family,” the DMW confirmed in a statement on Facebook.

“Baltazar’s flight and repatriation were handled by the DMW and the OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration). She will also receive financial assistance in the form of P100,000 cash as well as covering the funeral and burial expenses,” it added.

To recall, the tragic incident occurred on August 2 when Jemboy was on a small vessel, en route for a fishing trip. He was fatally shot by Navotas City police officers in Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran, in a case of mistaken identity.

According to a companion who was present at the scene, the officers instructed them to disembark from their boat. Although the individuals reportedly complied and attempted to surrender, the police allegedly continued to open fire. In the midst of the chaos, Baltazar jumped into the water.

Some of the six police officers involved later claimed in their sworn statements that they had aimed their shots solely at the water, with no intention of harming the teenager.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted, pledging to avoid any attempts to downplay the situation.

In response to the incident, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has also directed the PNP to review and reassess its operational procedures.

Further, the officers involved in the incident have been subject to inquest proceedings based on charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. Alongside these legal actions, they also face administrative allegations of grave misconduct and serious irregularity in the performance of their duties. Consequently, they have been relieved of their duties and are currently detained at the Navotas Police Headquarters.

