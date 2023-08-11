Calling all certified ka-TFTs: Join us for an evening of fun with Ka-TFT Night

Are you a loyal reader of The Filipino Times (TFT)? This is your golden chance to engage directly with the team behind the biggest Filipino newspaper in the UAE as TFT gives back to its readers through a dinner celebration this coming August 18, 2023, at the Rove Hotel, City Walk, Dubai, UAE.

This exciting event will offer a backstage pass to interact with TFT‘s dedicated writers, editors, sales, and marketing professionals who tirelessly work to craft an exceptional weekly newspaper, tell compelling stories, and create relatable content on our website and digital platforms.

But this night is not just a tribute to the creative minds behind TFT. It’s about you, our readers, the true heartbeat of TFT. We are thrilled to honor the time, dedication, and love you give in supporting and enriching TFT, whether through grabbing a copy of our weekly newspaper or engaging with us on our social media pages.

The celebration aims to build a bridge between readers and creators, cultivating connections over delectable food, interactive games, and fun activities where you can win amazing prizes. It’s an occasion to expand your social networks and potentially spark conversations that might evolve into stories worth sharing to the world.

Want to be a part of this momentous occasion and celebrate Filipino pride? Join us by liking and sharing our Facebook post, and tagging a friend you want to bring to the event.

On August 16, the lucky winners will be announced and will receive a VIP pass to this grand celebration!

With a 250,000 weekly print readership, TFT has expanded its reach digitally garnering 4.5 million website views per month, 8 million website impressions per month, more than 250,000 e-newsletter subscribers, and almost 500,000 followers on social media.

Seize this chance and join us in commemorating a significant milestone for TFT! Don’t miss out on being a part of this unforgettable event that highlights our appreciation for your continued support and engagement.