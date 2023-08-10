Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PNP vows no whitewashing in killing of 17 year-old OFW son in Navotas

The Philippine National Police vowed that there will be no whitewashing on the killing of a 17-year-old teenager in Navotas City due to mistaken identity.

The PNP said that the investigation will be fair and will not be whitewashed.

“We want to assure everyone na walang mangyayari ng whitewash dito,” PNP Spokesperson Jean Fajardo said in an interview with GMA News.

“No less our chief PNP assures the public po na bibigyan ng katarungan itong biktima at itong mga pulis ay siguradong masasampahan ng kaso particularly ‘yung administrative case that would lead to their outright dismissal,” she added.

The six policemen have already been relieved from their posts. The victim was identified as Jemboy Baltazar according to a report on GMA News.

The victim was supposed to fish on Tuesday when the police arrived at the port and asked them to get down from their boat.

The policemen then fired gun shots which made Baltazar panicked and jumped at the water.

The PNP said they were chasing a criminal on that day and they received information that the suspect was in a boat.

“Late na nilang nalaman. Nalaman na nilang namatay na iba pala ang nandoon. Dahil tumalon sa tubig, nagkamali sila dahil sa pagpapaputok sa tubig at tinamaan ang biktima,” Police Colonel Allan Umipig, Navotas Police Chief told GMA News.

The OFW mom of Baltazar is crying out for justice.

“Sino pang mabubuhay dun sa dalawang tama sa ilong, sa may sa noo. Sino pang mabubuhay sa ganun? Talagang hindi nila binigyan ng pagkakataon yung anak ko na mabuhay,” Rodina Baltazar said.

The policemen are now facing homicide charges.

