PH to launch Lifeline Rate Program to assist low-income households with electricity bills

The Marcos government is set to introduce the Lifeline Rate program next month, aimed at assisting qualified low-income households in paying their electricity bills.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Presidential Communications Office reported that the Lifeline Rate offers a subsidized rate to eligible low-income electricity customers who are unable to cover their electricity expenses in full.

Beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and customers identified as living below the poverty threshold set by the Philippine Statistics Authority can apply for the Lifeline Rate program. Only one Distribution Utility (DU)/Electric Cooperative (EC) service per qualified household can receive the lifeline rate.

Qualified households may apply by submitting a duly accomplished Lifeline Rate Application Form, their most recent electricity bill, and a valid government-issued identification card containing the customer’s signature and address. For those living below the poverty threshold, a certification from the local Social Welfare and Development Office (SWDO) showing their family income is required.

Meanwhile, the reduction rate varies based on the prevailing rates of DUs or ECs. In the Meralco franchise area, lifeline end-users with monthly consumption of zero to 20 kilowatt-hours (kWh) will receive a 100% discount on generation charges, system loss, transmission, and distribution components, with only a fixed metering charge of PhP5 remaining.

Customers with 21-50 kWh usage will pay around PhP300, while those with 51-70 kWh usage will pay approximately PhP522.90. For those with 71-100 kWh usage, the Lifeline Rate will be PhP904.21.

The program’s launch has been postponed to September, allowing more time for eligible customers to register. As of end July this year, only 12,829 household beneficiaries of 4Ps have applied for the Lifeline Rate out of 4.2 million household members.

Further, the Lifeline Rate program’s validity is based on the annual certified list of 4Ps beneficiaries provided by DSWD, and qualified customers remain eligible as long as they stay on the updated list. For non-4Ps beneficiaries, the Lifeline Rate will have a three-year validity from the date of issuance of certification by the local SWDO.