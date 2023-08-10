Dubai exceeds pre-pandemic int’l visitation levels in H1 2023

Dubai’s tourism industry is celebrating a momentous achievement as it successfully surpasses pre-pandemic visitation levels in the first half of 2023. Welcoming a record-breaking 8.55 million international overnight visitors, compared to 8.36 million tourists in H1 2019, the city’s tourism sector is experiencing its best-ever H1 performance.

In a data released by the Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) on Sunday, the agency noted that the 20 percent year-on-year growth in visitation is a testament to Dubai’s resilience and determination to become the world’s most visited destination.

Moreover, the DET bared that the recent development reinforces the city’s bid to rank among the top three global cities, as envisioned in the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033, initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

The outstanding H1 performance reflects the collective efforts of Dubai’s diverse city-wide marketing drive, with unwavering support from stakeholders and partners, all guided by the visionary leadership of Dubai. The city’s position as the fastest-recovering destination worldwide goes far beyond the United Nations World Trade Organization’s projections of international tourist arrivals reaching 80 to 95 percent of pre-pandemic levels this year.

– 8.55 million international visitors

Meanwhile, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, expressed his elation at the surge in international visitors, which reflects Dubai’s emergence as a bright spot in the global tourism sector and the broader economic landscape.

“The remarkable surge in international visitors witnessed by Dubai in the first half of 2023 further demonstrates its emergence as one of the brightest spots not only in the worldwide tourism sector but also the broader global economic landscape,” His Highness said.

“This accomplishment has been made possible by the foresight of Dubai’s leadership, whose vision and prudent polices fortified its resilience in the wake of global challenges and enabled it to rebound more swiftly than other markets. While the growth of international visitation reinforces Dubai’s rise as a major global tourism destination, it also signifies its status as a pivotal hub for trade, investment and enterprise,” he added.