DFA downgrades Libya’s crisis alert level to 3

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the Philippine government downgraded the crisis alert level of Libya from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 noting “significant improvements in the country since 2019.”

Under Alert Level 3, repatriation is now voluntary according to DFA.

“The decision was made on the observation that, while the political and security conditions in Libya remain fragile, there have been significant improvements in the country since 2019,” DFA said.

“It is noted that Libya, despite the political divide between the east and the west, is currently not under a full-blown external from both sides,” the department added.

The DFA described the political situation in Libya as localized, sporadic, and targeted at combatants” and not large-scale civil conflict.

There are around 2,300 overseas Filipino workers in Libya and they perceive the country as safe and secure.