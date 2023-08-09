Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh detained, Bureau of Immigration confirms

The Bureau of Immigration confirms that Jeffrey Oh, the owner of the talent company of Liza Soberano and the Chief Executive Officer of Careless Entertainment, has been detained due to lack of visa and work permits.

BI Spokesperson Dana Sandoval confirmed on a GMA News report that Oh was arrested last July 28 according to talk show host Boy Abunda.

“Totoo po ang lumabas na reports nitong nakaraang linggo na inaresto ng awtoridad ang 34 year old business partner ni James Reid na si Jeffrey Oh dahil wala diumano itong work permit sa bansa,” Boy said.

“Inaresto si Jeffrey ng mga immigration operatives noong July 28 sa Poblacion, Makati matapos makatanggap ang Bureau of immigration ng reklamo na wala diumanong visa at work permit si Jeffrey,” he added.

Oh is a Korean-American businessman who establish a business in Manila in partnership with James Reid.

Soberano signed with Careless last year after leaving ABS-CBN.