Bongbong Marcos to visit the US in November

President Bongbong Marcos is set to make another trip to the United States in November to attend the e Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec).

This will be the president’s third trip to the US since he was elected as president in 2022. He first went to Washington for the United Nations General Assembly in September 2022. The second one was a state visit in May.

“The Philippines is actively participating in the Indo-Pacific economic framework, and APEC leaders meeting in San Francisco in November, I look forward to joining fellow APEC leaders in California, later this year. This will be my third trip to the US since I assumed office,” Marcos said during a courtesy call with members of the US-Asean Business Council.

The Apec is a regional economic forum that involves 21 countries which include the Philippines and the United States.

Apec will be held in San Francisco, California.

“By showing up our individual and collective capabilities, we are able to advance our countries as well, as the Indo-Pacific Region’s security, stability, and economic prosperity as the testament to positive momentum to our bilateral relations, President Biden and I, have identified concrete steps to ensure that our partnership and alliance remains relevant, responsive to current, emerging challenges to the defense, security, and economic spheres,” Marcos added.