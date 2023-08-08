Get Your Kids Ready for School with These Smart Gadgets

The summer is almost over, and it’s time to get ready for school. Whether your kids are going back to the classroom or learning from home, they will need some gadgets to help them study and play. For parents, this time of the year can be overwhelming. Most of us don’t have the time to spend hours in the mall looking for school supplies, let alone go through hundreds of different options and compare their features and prices to find the best ones. So we decided to make it easy for you. Here we have selected some of the best gadgets your kids can have to get them ready for school.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro

The new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro combines performance and portability in a premium and stylish design. It weighs only 1.26 kg, making it lightweight enough to be the most powerful tool in your kid’s backpack. It is perfect for online classes, homework, research, and creative projects. With this laptop, they can attend online classes, take notes, and access learning materials on the same device. The laptop has enough power and long battery life to rip through the most demanding workloads smoothly.

Whenever they are working on a creative project, they can take advantage of the laptop’s powerful performance to edit photos and videos, and render 3D designs. Moreover, the laptop is also ready for when they want to take a break and enjoy some free time. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro comes with a stunning and vivid 14.2-inch 3.1K HUAWEI Real Colour FullView Display that provides an immersive experience while watching movies or playing games.

HUAWEI MatePad 11.5

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 is a versatile tablet that can help your kid with learning, creativity, and entertainment. It offers a wide and immersive view with its impressively large 11.5” 120Hz HUAWEI FullView Display that renders every detail in stunning clarity. Having an amazing high-resolution display makes it ideal for reading ebooks and pdfs, watching videos, and even playing games. Moreover, the tablet features TÜV Rheinland-certified Flicker-Free technology and Low Blue Light Certification to minimise eye strain.

They can also use the HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd Generation) to write, draw, or highlight on the screen with excellent precision. The M-Pencil finely captures each line, dash, and brushstroke. If they are into art, this tablet is going to be a perfect fit. And when it’s time to write something, a keyboard is not necessary as the FreeScript feature enables your kid to directly handwrite text in apps using the M-Pencil. But pairing it with the detachable HUAWEI Smart Keyboard, which offers comfortable typing, gives them that extra flexibility they will need while doing assignments or project reports.

The MatePad 11.5 also comes with a high-performance chip featuring a 4 nm process, delivering smooth performance similar to Huawei’s more premium tablets. But that’s not all. The tablet also has a massive 7700 mAh battery that keeps it powered all day long.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5

A pair of wireless earphones can be great for listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and online lectures. What better option for your kids than the FreeBuds 5 that brings a unique look, charm, and premium sound quality? These earbuds are seriously futuristic in their design. They have a beautifully curved shape that fits the contour of the ears, making them comfortable even if worn for extended periods. These earbuds sound incredible while also offering fast charging and extremely convenient touch controls. The cherry on top is that they also have Open-fit Active Noise Cancellation that offers an immersive listening experience.

Kids can also use them to make and receive calls and attend online classes, as they can adaptively filter out external noise to make their voice sound clearer to the person on the other end, even in noisy environments. The earbuds have three microphones and some advanced algorithms for noise reduction. Last but not least, if your kid loves listening to loud music, a pair of wireless earphones will save you and your neighbours from the noise and the complaints, wink-wink.

We hope you found this list helpful. You can get your hands on these gadgets from Huawei’s online store or through select retailers across UAE.