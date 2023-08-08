Dubai announces digital transformation strategic plan for 2022-2025

Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a subsidiary of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has unveiled its digital transformation plan for 2022-2025. The plan aims to achieve strategic objectives centered on digital mobility, operational excellence, financial sustainability, people’s happiness, and shaping the future.

The plan is built on nine key drivers: artificial intelligence, smart revenues, the Internet of things, smart city, big data, governance, security systems & upgraded systems, process automation & paperless initiatives, future transformation, and smart services.

Artificial Intelligence

DTC’s digital strategy encompasses 45 initiatives within the 9 key drivers. Notably, it includes AI-powered automated customer response (chatbot), voice-based assistance at the call center, a system for Taxi Demand Prediction, Driver Face Recognition, and Customer Voice Recognition for identity verification.

Smart Revenues and the Internet of Things

Smart revenues incorporate features like DTC App’s points of interest and a parent-friendly school bus tracking system. The Internet of Things focuses on developing a system for automating procedures and processes using artificial intelligence.

Smart City and Big Data

DTC integrates e-services externally, while big data involves driver performance evaluation through a smart scale in the DTC App. It also includes data restructuring which enhances decision-making. Additionally, it brings all services under DTC’s single platform, which facilitates the customer’s accessibility to DTC’s services.

Governance, Security, and System Upgrade

This initiative centers around protecting DTC’s database and monitoring systems to prevent disruptions caused by server downtime.

Process Automation and Paperless Strategy

This aims to cater the needs of employees such as creating an attendance management system, collaborating with the Dubai Government’s digital recruitment platform, and automating a smart educational system tailored for a smart driver learning system. Moreover, the paperless strategy is aimed at minimizing and automating DTC’s paper process transactions and develop a plan to lessen the use of paper transactions and carbon emissions.

Future Transformation and Smart Services

The future transformation aims to build a system to manage passenger movement for obtaining taxi and limousine services at Dubai airports. It also seeks to develop a Drivers Airport Queuing System for taxis and limousines at Dubai airports. Meanwhile, the smart services zeroes in on the integration of customer relation management system, and developing and automating additional services for drivers, employees and suppliers.