Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai announces temporary closure of public parks, night swimming beaches

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 mins ago

With the country experiencing unstable weather conditions, the Dubai Municipality has announced the temporary closure of public parks in the emirate starting Sunday, August 6, 2023.

“Dubai Municipality announces the temporary closure of Public Parks starting from 6 PM today, as a safety measure due to the prevailing weather conditions in #Dubai. Stay safe,” the municipality wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the municipality also announced that they will temporarily shut its night swimming beaches in Dubai starting Sunday.

To ensure safety amidst the prevailing weather fluctuations, Dubai Municipality announces the the temporary closure of #Dubai night swimming beaches, starting from 7:00 PM today. Your safety is our priority,” it said.

On Saturday, Dubai experienced an abrupt change in weather as scattered rainfall and thunderstorms swept through the region.

The Dubai Municipality revealed that they received around 100 emergency calls on Saturday as residents experienced inclement weather conditions. Authorities and specialized teams quickly worked to deal with fallen trees and water buildup across the emirate.

“Dubai Municipality‘s specialised teams handled the current weather conditions in #Dubai by implementing a proactive readiness plan. They efficiently managed emergencies, including draining rainwater accumulations and addressing all reported issues. Your safety is our priority,” said the municipality. 

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 mins ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight will be streamed on X, Musk confirms

2 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.13.12 AM

Buwan ng Wika 2023: Filipinos beyond borders

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 07T101516.710

Tito Sotto says he was barred from taking witness stand during ‘Eat Bulaga’ copyright hearing

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 07T100238.335

‘Barbie’ now breaks box office records, reaches $1B in global ticket sales

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button