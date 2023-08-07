Dubai announces temporary closure of public parks, night swimming beaches

With the country experiencing unstable weather conditions, the Dubai Municipality has announced the temporary closure of public parks in the emirate starting Sunday, August 6, 2023.

“Dubai Municipality announces the temporary closure of Public Parks starting from 6 PM today, as a safety measure due to the prevailing weather conditions in #Dubai. Stay safe,” the municipality wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the municipality also announced that they will temporarily shut its night swimming beaches in Dubai starting Sunday.

“To ensure safety amidst the prevailing weather fluctuations, Dubai Municipality announces the the temporary closure of #Dubai night swimming beaches, starting from 7:00 PM today. Your safety is our priority,” it said.

On Saturday, Dubai experienced an abrupt change in weather as scattered rainfall and thunderstorms swept through the region.

The Dubai Municipality revealed that they received around 100 emergency calls on Saturday as residents experienced inclement weather conditions. Authorities and specialized teams quickly worked to deal with fallen trees and water buildup across the emirate.

“Dubai Municipality‘s specialised teams handled the current weather conditions in #Dubai by implementing a proactive readiness plan. They efficiently managed emergencies, including draining rainwater accumulations and addressing all reported issues. Your safety is our priority,” said the municipality.

