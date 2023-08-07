DSWD launches ‘#SaTrueLang’ campaign to combat fake news

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has officially launched its #SaTrueLang campaign, a response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to combat misinformation in the country.

During the launch at the DSWD Weekend Report Live on Friday, Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez and Director Aldrine Fermin introduced the department’s anti-fake news campaign video to the public.

“Marami sa ating mga kliyente, maging ang publiko, ay madalas nahihirapang tukuyin kung ang impormasyon na kanilang nakukuha online o sa kapitbahay ay legit ba o hindi,” Lopez said.

As part of the campaign, the DSWD will lead information caravans, providing face-to-face orientations on countering fake news and identifying legitimate sources for participants.

Fermin highlighted the importance of fact-checking online content to warn the public about fake news.

“Magsasagawa tayo ng fact-checking sa online upang magbigay ng babala sa publiko ukol sa mga kumakalat na fake news o kaya ay mga maling content,” Fermin noted.

To avoid confusion, Fermin also reminded the public to rely on official DSWD communication channels, such as its social media sites and website.

Meanwhile, Lopez encouraged citizens to report false information and suspicious content they encounter on social media platforms to the DSWD.

“Sabay-sabay tayong magbantay para lahat tayo #SaTrueLang! Ugaliing magtanong, mag-imbestiga at maging mapanuri upang hindi maging biktima,” Lopez stated.

The #SaTrueLang campaign, led by the Social Marketing Service, aims to empower vulnerable sectors to combat fake news effectively.

Through this initiative, the DSWD sends a strong message against fake news while promoting reliance on true and reliable sources, as envisioned by the Marcos administration.