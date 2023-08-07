DENR to review Manila Bay reclamation amid Chinese firm concerns

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has announced plans to form a team to review all ongoing reclamation activities in Manila Bay, in response to controversies surrounding a Chinese company’s involvement in one of the projects.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga confirmed that foreign experts would be enlisted to assist the panel in conducting the review.

“The public will be updated when the team is formed,” Loyzaga said during a press conference on Friday.

Previously, the United States embassy in Manila expressed concerns over the environmental impact of the reclamation projects and their ties to a Chinese firm blacklisted by the US. There are fears that these projects may exacerbate flooding in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

With this, Loyzaga stressed the need for caution and adherence to the rule of law in these developments, citing Executive Order 74, which directs the DENR to conduct a cumulative impact assessment on all reclamation projects. She acknowledged that individual projects were approved without considering their cumulative impact on the area.

The Supreme Court’s mandamus was to rehabilitate Manila Bay, with 13 agencies, including the DENR, tasked with ensuring the bay’s restoration to a swimmable condition. Loyzaga emphasized the importance of balancing ecological, social, and regulatory concerns in formulating recommendations.

Meanwhile, in response to the US embassy’s raised concerns, the Department of Foreign Affairs pledged its commitment to working with relevant government agencies to safeguard the safety and well-being of diplomatic missions accredited to the Philippines during the reclamation projects’ review.