Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Bear escapes from crate on plane

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

A bear’s daring escape from its crate in the cargo hold of a plane at Dubai International Airport has sparked a heated dispute over responsibility.

Iraqi Airways denies any negligence, asserting that it was not at fault for the bear’s breakout as the aircraft prepared for takeoff on Friday.

The incident caused a delay in the flight while specialists were dispatched to sedate the animal and safely remove it from the plane. A video circulating on social media shows the plane’s captain apologizing to passengers for the unexpected delay caused by the bear’s bid for freedom.

Responding to the incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shayya’ Sabbar al Sudani has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the bear’s escape.

Although the airline claimed the bear was en route from Baghdad to Dubai, an anonymous Iraqi Airways official confirmed that the bear was, in fact, being transported to the Iraqi capital.

The bear’s name and species remain undisclosed at this time.

Keeping predatory animals as pets have grown popular among the wealthy in Iraq, especially in Baghdad, leading to challenges for authorities to enforce legal provisions protecting wild animals.

Authorities have previously sought public assistance in preventing such animals from being set loose in the city or ending up as exotic dishes in restaurants.

While unusual, this isn’t the first time a bear has caused airport delays.

In 2021, a wild brown bear disrupted flights in a city in northern Japan, injuring four people before being killed by authorities. Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, has not released any official statement regarding the incident.

Read: Chinese zoo refutes speculations of human disguises on sun bears

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT DFAjapan

DFA warns against fake PH e-visa websites

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 07T135833.699

BTS’ Suga officially starts military enlistment process

7 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 07T131519.445

Google to delete inactive Gmail accounts starting December 1

7 hours ago
TFT NEWS MUSK VS ZUCKERBERG

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight will be streamed on X, Musk confirms

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button