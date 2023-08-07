Bear escapes from crate on plane

A bear’s daring escape from its crate in the cargo hold of a plane at Dubai International Airport has sparked a heated dispute over responsibility.

Iraqi Airways denies any negligence, asserting that it was not at fault for the bear’s breakout as the aircraft prepared for takeoff on Friday.

The incident caused a delay in the flight while specialists were dispatched to sedate the animal and safely remove it from the plane. A video circulating on social media shows the plane’s captain apologizing to passengers for the unexpected delay caused by the bear’s bid for freedom.

The bear got out of the cage and caused a delay in the Dubai-Baghdad flight. pic.twitter.com/Z0kzUjgtnh — Kcee Longest (@KceeLongest) August 6, 2023

Responding to the incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shayya’ Sabbar al Sudani has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the bear’s escape.

Although the airline claimed the bear was en route from Baghdad to Dubai, an anonymous Iraqi Airways official confirmed that the bear was, in fact, being transported to the Iraqi capital.

The bear’s name and species remain undisclosed at this time.

Keeping predatory animals as pets have grown popular among the wealthy in Iraq, especially in Baghdad, leading to challenges for authorities to enforce legal provisions protecting wild animals.

Authorities have previously sought public assistance in preventing such animals from being set loose in the city or ending up as exotic dishes in restaurants.

While unusual, this isn’t the first time a bear has caused airport delays.

In 2021, a wild brown bear disrupted flights in a city in northern Japan, injuring four people before being killed by authorities. Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, has not released any official statement regarding the incident.