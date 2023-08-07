‘A Safer Summer’: Dubai launches campaign to foster public health and well-being during summer season

The Dubai Municipality has taken proactive steps to safeguard public health and well-being during the summer season with the launch of its “A Safer Summer” campaign on Monday.

Running until the end of August, this comprehensive initiative aims to raise awareness about the essential health precautions required to protect society during the scorching summer months.

Emphasizing the significance of adhering to safety and health regulations, the campaign reinforces Dubai Municipality’s commitment to social responsibility and its mission to promote the health and safety of all residents and visitors alike.

This year’s “A Safer Summer” campaign zeroes in on job safety and the vital measures necessary to prevent heat-related risks like heat exhaustion. Furthermore, it provides valuable insights into mitigating solar damage and safeguarding the body from direct exposure to sunlight.

Emphasizing the importance of public swimming pool and beach safety, the initiative educates the community on drowning prevention and the proper use of customer products such as cosmetics, personal care items, and health supplements.

Additionally, the campaign aims to underscore the importance of implementing essential security measures within households. It encourages regular maintenance checks on air conditioning systems to ensure a comfortable and safe indoor environment. Furthermore, it promotes knowledge on the proper handling of LPG cylinders to eliminate any associated risks.

Through a series of events and activities, the campaign reaches diverse segments of society. It includes educational field visits to workplaces, engaging with professionals, employees, and workers at their respective sites. Moreover, the campaign involves publishing a set of tips and awareness bulletins related to the summer season, aimed at all segments of society.

By launching the “A Safer Summer” initiative, the Dubai Municipality demonstrates its commitment to creating a secure and health-conscious environment for everyone. Together, let’s make this summer a safer and more enjoyable season for all.