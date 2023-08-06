Sharjah initiates heat exhaustion prevention campaigns in eastern regions

The Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA) in Sharjah has launched its heat exhaustion prevention campaigns in the eastern regions, with an initial focus on the Al Dhaid area.

This initiative is part of the ongoing heat exhaustion awareness campaign, which began on June 15 and will continue until September 15.

In a statement released on Thursday, the agency noted that Teams from LSDA have already started visiting workers in the Al Dhaid area to educate them about the dangers of heat exhaustion and how to prevent it. Workers are being advised against direct sunlight exposure and working outdoors during the scorching noon hours.

As part of the awareness drive, they are distributing guidebooks and gifts to the workers. The teams are committed to prioritizing workers’ safety and raising awareness about precautionary measures to combat heat exhaustion.

Moreover, the authority commended the decision to prohibit work under the sun and in open areas from 12:30 to 15:00 until September 15. This measure aims to protect workers from the intense summer heat and provide them with a safe and conducive work environment in line with global best practices.

The primary objective of these campaigns is to enhance workers’ understanding of safety standards, equip them with coping strategies for high temperatures, and ensure strict compliance with the law prohibiting work during the noon period.