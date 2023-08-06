Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah initiates heat exhaustion prevention campaigns in eastern regions

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

The Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA) in Sharjah has launched its heat exhaustion prevention campaigns in the eastern regions, with an initial focus on the Al Dhaid area.

This initiative is part of the ongoing heat exhaustion awareness campaign, which began on June 15 and will continue until September 15.

In a statement released on Thursday, the agency noted that Teams from LSDA have already started visiting workers in the Al Dhaid area to educate them about the dangers of heat exhaustion and how to prevent it. Workers are being advised against direct sunlight exposure and working outdoors during the scorching noon hours.

As part of the awareness drive, they are distributing guidebooks and gifts to the workers. The teams are committed to prioritizing workers’ safety and raising awareness about precautionary measures to combat heat exhaustion.

Moreover, the authority commended the decision to prohibit work under the sun and in open areas from 12:30 to 15:00 until September 15. This measure aims to protect workers from the intense summer heat and provide them with a safe and conducive work environment in line with global best practices.

The primary objective of these campaigns is to enhance workers’ understanding of safety standards, equip them with coping strategies for high temperatures, and ensure strict compliance with the law prohibiting work during the noon period.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

lj

LJ Reyes shares prenup photos with fiancé Philip Evangelista

1 hour ago
tft website 3

PAGASA: Habagat to bring rains in parts of Luzon

2 hours ago
palaro pambansa 2023

Marikina LGU to sue drone provider over inverted PH flag colors during Palarong Pambansa closing ceremony

2 hours ago
Philippine Coast Guard 1

China fires water cannon vs PH vessels in Ayungin Shoal

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button