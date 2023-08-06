Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

PH assures readiness for FIBA World Cup hosting

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Philippine Sports Commission

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has confirmed that preparations for the country’s hosting of the FIBA World Cup later this month are complete.

During a press briefing on Friday, PSC chairman Richard Bachmann assured that they have fulfilled their responsibilities concerning funding and equipment.

“I think, in terms of the job of the PSC, everything is okay. All the equipment passed through PSC already,” Bachmann stated.

The FIBA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10. The games will take place at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Meanwhile, the final phase of the competition is scheduled to be held at the MOA Arena from September 5 to 10.

Bachmann emphasized that all government funding has been provided to the FIBA local organizing committee, ensuring a smooth arrival and stay for the event. Necessary arrangements, including transportation, security, and other logistical matters, have been thoroughly taken care of.

The Philippine sports community is eagerly awaiting the prestigious tournament, confident in its ability to successfully host the global basketball spectacle.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

lj

LJ Reyes shares prenup photos with fiancé Philip Evangelista

1 hour ago
tft website 3

PAGASA: Habagat to bring rains in parts of Luzon

2 hours ago
palaro pambansa 2023

Marikina LGU to sue drone provider over inverted PH flag colors during Palarong Pambansa closing ceremony

2 hours ago
Philippine Coast Guard 1

China fires water cannon vs PH vessels in Ayungin Shoal

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button