PH assures readiness for FIBA World Cup hosting

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has confirmed that preparations for the country’s hosting of the FIBA World Cup later this month are complete.

During a press briefing on Friday, PSC chairman Richard Bachmann assured that they have fulfilled their responsibilities concerning funding and equipment.

“I think, in terms of the job of the PSC, everything is okay. All the equipment passed through PSC already,” Bachmann stated.

The FIBA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10. The games will take place at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Meanwhile, the final phase of the competition is scheduled to be held at the MOA Arena from September 5 to 10.

Bachmann emphasized that all government funding has been provided to the FIBA local organizing committee, ensuring a smooth arrival and stay for the event. Necessary arrangements, including transportation, security, and other logistical matters, have been thoroughly taken care of.

The Philippine sports community is eagerly awaiting the prestigious tournament, confident in its ability to successfully host the global basketball spectacle.