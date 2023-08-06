Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PAGASA: Habagat to bring rains in parts of Luzon

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Canva (Image provided for illustrative purposes only)

State weather bureau PAGASA said that most parts of Luzon will continue to experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers due to the Southwest Monsoon or Habagat.

Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, and Bataan will continue to experience rains.

PAGASA added that moderate to at times heavy rains may cause possible flooding or landslides in the said areas.

The state weather bureau said that Metro Manila will continue to experience cloudy skies and isolated rain showers.

Visayas and Mindanao on the other hand will experience light to moderate winds.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

lj

LJ Reyes shares prenup photos with fiancé Philip Evangelista

1 hour ago
palaro pambansa 2023

Marikina LGU to sue drone provider over inverted PH flag colors during Palarong Pambansa closing ceremony

2 hours ago
Philippine Coast Guard 1

China fires water cannon vs PH vessels in Ayungin Shoal

2 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission

PH assures readiness for FIBA World Cup hosting

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button