PAGASA: Habagat to bring rains in parts of Luzon

State weather bureau PAGASA said that most parts of Luzon will continue to experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers due to the Southwest Monsoon or Habagat.

Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, and Bataan will continue to experience rains.

PAGASA added that moderate to at times heavy rains may cause possible flooding or landslides in the said areas.

The state weather bureau said that Metro Manila will continue to experience cloudy skies and isolated rain showers.

Visayas and Mindanao on the other hand will experience light to moderate winds.