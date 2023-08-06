Marikina LGU to sue drone provider over inverted PH flag colors during Palarong Pambansa closing ceremony

The Marikina Local Government will take appropriate legal actions against the drone system operator for showing an inverted Philippine flag during the closing ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa 2023.

In a statement, the Marikina LGU said that part of the closing ceremony last Saturday was a drone show provided by the city’s supplier DroneTech Philippines.

The LGU said that there was a mistake in the formation of the Philippine flag in the drone show where the color red was on top and blue was on the bottom.

“Mariing kinondena ng Marikina City Government sa pangunguna ni Mayor Marcy Teodoro ang pangyayari at pinapakasuhan ang Dronetech ph upang madetermina ang mga legal na pananagutan ng kumpanya kasama na rin ang mga kalakip na kaparusahan at multa,” it said.

The drone company also issued a statement apologizing for the mistake and said that the technical error was due to the lack of practice because of inclement weather.

“We would like to clarify that this error in the Drone Show programming which was supposed to be tested days before could have been noticed and corrected [but] was not successfully done due to severe weather conditions and signal interference on the said area for several nights,” it said.

The company said that they don’t have any intention or malice in committing the error.

“Moving forward we will make sure to execute proper protocols in testing our future shows. The company is sincerely sorry for this unintentional error in programming,” it added.