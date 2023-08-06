China fires water cannon vs PH vessels in Ayungin Shoal

The Philippine Coast Guard condemned the recent actions of the Chinese Coast Guard for illegally using water cannons against its vessels while en route to Ayungin Shoal for a resupply mission at the BRP Sierra Madre.

“The PCG calls on the China Coast Guard to restrain its forces, respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines in its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, refrain from hampering freedom of navigation, and take appropriate actions against the individuals involved in this unlawful incident,” PCG Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a statement.

The PCG said that the actions of the Chinese Coast Guard did not only disregard the safety of the Filipino crew but also violated international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“We ask that China Coast Guard, as an organization with a responsibility to observe state obligations under UNCLOS, COLREGs, and other relevant instruments of international maritime safety and security, to cease all illegal activities within the maritime zones of the Philippines,” Tarriela added.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines also condemned the incident reported on August 5.

“We call on the China Coast Guard and the Central Military Commission to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger peoples’ lives,” AFP said.