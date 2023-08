Two TikTok users who were dancing on the street lose their cellphone after a snatcher took it while they were dancing.

In a GMA News report, the TikTokerists placed their phone on a tricycle to serve as tripod.

The incident took place in Sampaloc, Manila according to the report. The victims also sought the help of authorities after the snatching incident.

They tried to go after the snatcher but they could no longer find him.