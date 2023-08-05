Pimentel opposes P10.14B confidential, intelligence funds

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel is opposing the P10.14 billion confidential and intelligence funds on the proposed 2024 national budget.

Pimentel called the allocation of the funds as a huge mistake.

“This budgetary decision is a huge mistake,” Pimentel said.

“It shows the lack of empathy and understanding of the real needs of ordinary Filipinos,” he added.

Pimentel said that while many Filipinos have been affected by recent calamities while the government is allotting funds to questionable programs.

The Marcos administration has allocated P5.277 billion to intelligence expenses and P4.864 billion to confidential expenses.

“The funds should be used to aid in their recovery and rebuilding… The struggles our countrymen endure day in and day out must be addressed through meaningful budgetary allocations that directly benefit the lives of our people,” Pimentel explained.

Senator JV Ejercito also aired his concern over the funds.

“Sa ibang agencies, tatanungin muna natin kung saan nila gagamitin. Why do they need intelligence funds? Bakit parang nauso na, bakit lahat biglang humihingi na ng intelligence funds? We will ask them during the budget season for what purpose,” Ejercito said.