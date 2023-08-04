UAE extends help with 250 tonnes of aid to Ukraine

As part of its continuous humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the crisis in Ukraine, the UAE has taken a proactive step by sending a ship laden with 250 tonnes of relief aid.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Office of International Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the dispatch of the aid shipment to support the Ukrainian people in their time of need. The relief package includes essential personal supplies, lighting equipment, and warm blankets, aimed at bringing comfort to those facing challenging circumstances.

Moreover, the UAE is gearing up to send another batch of aid, specifically focusing on education. This forthcoming shipment will consist of school supplies, including computers for students, and various other educational materials, further demonstrating the UAE’s commitment to assisting Ukraine in multiple aspects.

This latest contribution comes in the wake of previous efforts made by the UAE since the onset of the crisis. In October 2022, the UAE announced a generous donation of US$100 million to support Ukrainian civilians, displaying unwavering solidarity with the nation during turbulent times.

Additionally, the UAE has facilitated an air bridge to swiftly deliver aid to those in need within Ukraine. A total of 11 aircraft have been deployed, carrying approximately 550 tonnes of relief, including food and medical supplies, along with 2,520 electric generators and six ambulances. Notably, two of these aircraft were sent by the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, underscoring the collaborative approach in providing assistance.

Further, the UAE has extended its support to Ukrainian refugees residing in neighboring countries, such as Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria, by dispatching relief aircraft to cater to their needs.

Through these concerted efforts, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to stand by Ukraine and its people during these challenging times, exemplifying the true spirit of international solidarity and compassion.