Remulla claims being victimized by fake news over body found in Bilibid septic tank

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said that the department has no information yet on the identity of the headless body found in a septic tank at the New Bilibid Prison.

Remulla made the clarification after saying in previous statements that the headless body belonged to inmate Michael Cataroja who has been missing since July 15.

Remulla admitted that he shared the wrong information to the media.

“Na-fake news po ako na nahanap ang katawan na putol ang ulo. ‘Yun po yung unang sinabi sa akin, na dumating po sa aking feed nung isang madaling araw. Kasi I wake up early in the morning to look at the feeds about the department,” Remulla said in a hearing at the House of Representatives.

The NBP is now coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard to locate the missing inmate.

“May K9 na ginamit, ‘yung K9 ay pinaamoy ang damit ni Cataroja at yung aso ay mabilis na mabilis tumakbo sa septic tank,” Remulla said.

The DOJ and the NBI said that Cataroja is still missing since the body which was discovered is still undergoing examination.

BuCor chief Gregorio Catapang apologized to Remulla for reporting the incident late.

“Ipagpaumanhin ninyo the Secretary, I just underwent bypass kaya kung puwede sa level ko lang muna kasi wala namang masama kung na-delay ko po,” Catapang told the House probe.

“Ang status po niya ay missing. Hangga’t di natin nabubuksan ang lahat ng septic tank at nagagalugad ang buong NBP, our declaration is he is missing,” he added.