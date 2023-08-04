DBM allocates funds for ‘ayuda’ programs in 2024 despite lift of Covid-19 emergency status

The national government’s cash assistance or “ayuda” programs will continue to receive funding under the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP), even after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has lifted last month the state of public emergency related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Department of Budget and Management has submitted the P5.768-trillion NEP for 2024 to the House of Representatives. This marks the beginning of the spending plan’s review by the House Committee on Appropriations, which is set to commence next week.

Among the programs that have been allocated funds in the latest NEP is the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the government’s flagship poverty alleviation initiative, which will receive a budget of P112.84 billion.

The Assistance to Individuals in Crisis or AICS, under the Department of Social Welfare and Development, has been earmarked P20 billion for 2024.

The government’s fuel subsidy program has also been allocated P3.5 billion in the next year’s NEP. Of this amount, P2.5 billion will be managed by the Department of Transportation, while the remaining P1 billion will be overseen by the Department of Agriculture.

Further, P20 billion has been set aside for the Covid-19 compensation package and health emergency allowance of healthcare and non-healthcare workers in 2024.

The Department of Labor and Employment’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program will receive P12.9 billion for its continuation.

Meanwhile, the newly-launched Walang Gutom or Food Stamp Program will be allocated P1.89 billion in the proposed 2024 national budget.

In addition to these, the 2024 NEP seeks to allocate P11.7 billion for the school-based feeding program and P2.3 billion for the integrated livelihood program.

With a total amount of P5.768 trillion, the 2024 NEP marks the largest budget in the country’s history.