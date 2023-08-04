Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bodies of pilot, student from ill-fated Cessna plane recovered from crash site

Courtesy of: Cagayan Provincial Information Office

The Apayao Police Provincial Office said that a search and rescue team has recovered the bodies of two passengers aboard the two-seater Cessna plane.

The plane crashed while on a training flight, according to an initial investigation. The LGU said that the two passengers on board as Capt. Edzel John Lumbao Tabuzo and student pilot Anshum Rajkumar Konde.

The plane flew after Typhoon Egay made landfall in the Cordillera region. The plane went missing after it took off from Laoag International Airport in Ilocos Norte, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The Albay Police Provincial Office said that the crash site was found in the boundary between Barangay Salvacion in Luna and San Mariano Pudtol town on Thursday afternoon.

The body of Tabuzo was turned over to the family while Konde’s remains will be turned over to the Indian Embassy.

