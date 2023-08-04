Abu Dhabi embarks on beautification project with over 5 million flowers

In a bid to enhance the aesthetic allure of Abu Dhabi and its surrounding regions, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has taken on a remarkable endeavor, planting an impressive five million flowers for the summer season. This initiative, spearheaded by the operations department of its sub-municipalities, seeks to elevate the overall landscape of the city and its suburbs, creating a captivating spectacle of colors and shapes.

With the guidance of senior management, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has set an ambitious target of planting a staggering 10 million flowers throughout 2023, encompassing both the summer and winter seasons.

The municipal centers, including Musaffah, Al Wathba, Al Shahama, Madinat Zayed, and the City Municipality Centre, have effectively executed their flower distribution and planting plans within their respective jurisdictions. Remarkably, each center has already achieved 100% of its beautification targets, contributing significantly to the grand vision of transforming Abu Dhabi into an enchanting floral wonderland through the 10 million flowers initiative.

Carefully curated selections of summer and winter flowers have been chosen for their vibrant colors, captivating aesthetics, and delightful fragrances. These flowers have been strategically planted in high-traffic areas, elevating the elegance and allure of the city’s key locations and facilities.

Moreover, the Municipality is pushing the boundaries of conventional flower arrangements, focusing on innovative designs that reimagine the aesthetic characteristics of the region. Rigorous analysis goes into selecting each flower type, considering specific site needs, color coordination with existing plants, size, growth patterns, and scent.

The Municipality also encouraged residents and visitors alike to actively preserve the beauty of these flowers, as well as green spaces, vegetation, and trees. By doing so, Abu Dhabi aims to become one of the world’s most beautiful, esteemed, and soul-soothing cities, a true testament to the harmonious coexistence of nature and urban life.