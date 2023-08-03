UAE introduces comprehensive digital identity system for all services

The Finance Ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has unveiled a significant step towards digitalization by announcing the integration of digital identity across all service systems. This move is part of the country’s proactive efforts to promote a more technologically advanced society, according to state news agency WAM.

Known as the UAE Pass, the initiative serves as the nation’s first comprehensive national digital identity solution. Through the UAE Pass, citizens and residents will gain intelligent access to an impressive array of services offered by over 130 local and federal government organizations, as well as private-sector entities—amounting to more than 6,000 services in total.

The primary objective of the UAE Pass is to uphold the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and accuracy. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the system aims to significantly enhance user experiences by streamlining service processes, thereby expediting transactions for individuals and businesses alike.

Users simply need to download the application onto their smartphones to take advantage of the UAE Pass. The process involves activating their digital identity accounts through a series of straightforward steps, including scanning their IDs, verifying the data, and ensuring account authenticity via facial recognition—making it a user-friendly and accessible solution.

The strategic move aligns with the UAE’s broader vision of digital transformation, exemplified by initiatives like the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025. By adopting innovative measures at a national level, the country seeks to reinforce its position as a global leader in digitalization and usher in a more efficient and interconnected future for its citizens and residents.