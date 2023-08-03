OFW Guide: Guidelines for women working night shifts in the UAE

It is important to recognize that women in the United Arab Emirates are not obligated to work between 10pm and 7am, as stated in Article 27 of the Employment Law. This defines “night” as a period of at least 11 consecutive hours, including the timeframe from 10pm to 7am.

However, there is an exception for women employed in medical sectors, who may be required to work during night shifts, according to Article 28 (c) of the Employment Law. This exception applies if the working woman does not typically perform manual jobs and is engaged in medical or other services, as determined by the Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation.

While employers have the right to assign medical employees to night shifts based on these legal provisions, there is an opportunity for female employees to request working during the day if male colleagues are willing to take on the night shifts. The female employee must submit a written request to the employer, including a valid reason for seeking exemption from night shifts.

However, it is essential to note that the final decision on accepting the female employee’s request lies with the employer’s discretion.