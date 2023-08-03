Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW Guide: Guidelines for women working night shifts in the UAE

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago

It is important to recognize that women in the United Arab Emirates are not obligated to work between 10pm and 7am, as stated in Article 27 of the Employment Law. This defines “night” as a period of at least 11 consecutive hours, including the timeframe from 10pm to 7am.

article 27

However, there is an exception for women employed in medical sectors, who may be required to work during night shifts, according to Article 28 (c) of the Employment Law. This exception applies if the working woman does not typically perform manual jobs and is engaged in medical or other services, as determined by the Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation.

article 28 c

While employers have the right to assign medical employees to night shifts based on these legal provisions, there is an opportunity for female employees to request working during the day if male colleagues are willing to take on the night shifts. The female employee must submit a written request to the employer, including a valid reason for seeking exemption from night shifts.

However, it is essential to note that the final decision on accepting the female employee’s request lies with the employer’s discretion.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

lala sotto

Lala Sotto maintains decision not to summon EAT, insists MTRCB is tolerant with It’s Showtime

1 min ago
TFT NEWS Emirates Draw

Emirates Draw Celebrates Diversity: Egyptian, Indian and Filipino Expats Claim Top Prizes

17 mins ago
Simon Wright Dr. Johan Snygg Dr. Tariq Abdul Hamid Dr. Salam Alhasani Dr. Paddy Kilian32

Mediclinic Welcare Hospital partners with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences to provide a Urology Residency Program Clinical Placement

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 08 03 at 11.55.08

Dul Set Cafe: Where K-Pop dreams and Korean delights come alive

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button