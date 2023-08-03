Emirates Draw Celebrates Diversity: Egyptian, Indian and Filipino Expats Claim Top Prizes

Emirates Draw celebrates global impact, with top wins recently going to expats from Egypt, India, and the Philippines. Close to declaring the inaugural FAST5 Grand Prize winner, Emirates Draw almost saw its first MEGA7 Grand Prize winner last week. The Egyptian expatriate Gaser Ahmedali, won the second prize of AED 250,000, missing the AED 100 million Grand Prize by just one number. Meanwhile, the FAST5 Raffle Draw had Mohammed Abdul Hameed, Atirek Gupta, and Grace Roque Balbuena, from India and the Philippines, respectively, winning AED 75,000, AED 50,000, and AED 25,000. All this while, Emirates Draw continues in its mission to provide a better tomorrow for society and the environment.

The UAE continues to be the land of dreams and opportunities for people worldwide. An inspiring tale from the expatriate community is that of Mohammed Abdul Hameed, a 42-year-old storekeeper from Hyderabad, India. A dedicated player since the beginning of the games, Hameed exemplifies persistence. In the last four months, his winnings from three Emirates Draw games have exceeded AED 100,000 in total, with the most recent FAST5 raffle contributing AED 75,000 to that sum.

Mohammed arrived in the UAE in his early twenties, dreaming of a better life. Starting his first job with a salary of AED 600, he worked tirelessly and sacrificed comfort to save money and support his parents back home. Later, he married and became a proud father to three beautiful daughters.

Facing typical old traditional criticisms about not having a male child, Mohammed firmly believed that his daughters are much more capable than anyone. “Many people with backward thinking told me I should have a son who will care for me in old age, but I tell them my daughters are no less than having a son. In today’s world, women are doing equally good if not better than men, holding key positions in world politics, corporates, and businesses,” Mohammed passionately expressed.

“My dream is to bring my daughters and wife to live in the UAE, and for that purpose, I am playing Emirates Draw loyally every week,” Mohammed revealed, showcasing his determination to reunite his family.

“All my daughters are very bright and talented, and every dirham I win will go to them to achieve whatever they want to accomplish in their life,” he added.

After a long financial struggle, Mohammed found financial relief with Emirates Draw. “In April 2023, I won with EASY6 AED 21,600 during the EID weekend, which came as EIDI from God for my daughters. In June, I won again through the MEGA7 raffle, winning AED 10,000, and now, a huge amount of AED 75,000 with FAST5,” Mohammed joyfully shared.

“It feels unreal that I have won over AED 100,000 from Emirates Draw in the past four months. Every dirham I win is an opportunity to support my daughters’ dreams and aspirations,” Mohammed mentioned with heartfelt gratitude.

His ultimate dream is to win the AED 100 million Grand Prize and use the funds to support charities that empower women. “There is no bigger wealth than seeing my daughters succeed and positively impact society. Winning the AED 100 million would be a dream come true, as it would allow me to contribute significantly to the cause of women’s empowerment especially in the third-world countries,” he concluded.

Mohammed Abdul Hameed’s journey is a powerful reminder that hard work, the right attitude, and love for family can lead to achieving one’s dreams, regardless of the circumstances.

In the diverse expatriate community of the UAE, there are numerous tales of commitment. One such story is that of Grace Roque Balbuena, a dedicated logistics coordinator for an Oil and Gas Company hailing from the Philippines.

Grace, a single mother to an 11-year-old girl, has struggled with numerous challenges in juggling her professional duties with her role as a mother. “Life has not been easy, managing a child alone is tough,” Grace confessed.

“Being the sole source of income in the household, I must ensure I am physically and mentally fit to continue working.”

As the years passed, Grace found herself dealing with growing financial pressures. The increasing expenses left her concerned about building savings for unforeseen emergencies. During one such restless night, Grace decided to participate in Emirates Draw, hoping for a change in her fortunes.

“I couldn’t sleep that night, various troublesome thoughts occupied my mind,” Grace shared, “But then random numbers came to mind as a sixth sense, and I decided to purchase a FAST5 Draw ticket.”

While she did not win the Grand Prize, a raffle win of AED 25,000 brought immense relief to Grace. The unexpected win gave her the savings she had been anxiously wishing for, lessening the financial burden she had been carrying for many years.

“The win is a blessing; it gave me the financial support I desperately needed,” Grace said in an emotional tone. “Constantly worrying about how to save from my salary for emergencies had been a constant stressor, and this win provided much needed relief.”

When asked about her plans for the winnings, Grace responded without hesitation, “All my savings will go towards my daughter’s well-being. As a mother, her happiness and future are my top priorities.”

Despite the odds, Grace remains optimistic and intends to keep trying for this life-changing FAST5 Grand Prize, which was recently won by Mohd Adil Khan of Lucknow, India. This win secured him a substantial second income of AED 25,000 per month for the next 25 years from his first play.

Grace Roque Balbuena’s inspirational story represents the spirit of hope, love, and sacrifice that many expats in the UAE exhibit. With her heart set on securing her daughter’s future, Grace’s story echoes the dreams and aspirations of countless parents striving to give their children the best possible life.

FAST5, held every Saturday at 9 pm UAE time, offers players a dual opportunity to win big and transform lives. The next game is set to go live on August 5, 2023. Meanwhile, the MEGA7 draw, boasting an unclaimed AED 100 million Grand Prize – the largest in MENA, Africa, and Asia, awaits its first big winner who matches all seven numbers. The next MEGA7 game is scheduled for broadcast on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 9 pm UAE time.

With many winning opportunities, the upcoming games will be streamed Live across Emirates Draw's digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and the official website.