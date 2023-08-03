Dubai launches new AI-powered pedestrian crossings

The city of Dubai has taken a bold step towards creating a safer and smarter urban environment by launching 14 AI-powered smart pedestrian crossings in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

This initiative is part of the joint effort between Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) and Derq, aimed at implementing innovative smart city solutions in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The cutting-edge technology behind these AI Smart Pedestrian Crossing systems comes from Derq’s “Real-Time Perception and Connectivity AI Platform.”

This advanced system leverages AI algorithms to accurately detect pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users, seamlessly integrating with existing road infrastructure to enhance safety measures.

One of the key features of this AI-powered system is its patented behavior prediction models, which allow it to proactively activate warning signs and traffic signal controllers, thereby anticipating potential conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles. This proactive approach significantly enhances safety and reduces the risk of accidents.

According to a statement by Emirates News Agency (WAM), the system also gathers valuable data that can be used to raise awareness among road users and authorities about safety issues and traffic performance. By analyzing this data, city planners and authorities can make informed decisions to improve road safety and traffic flow.

Dubai’s commitment to promoting eco-friendly transportation and safe roadways is also evident through this project.

Muammar Al Katheeri, Chief Officer of Engineering and Sustainability at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), emphasized that the implementation of Derq’s AI Smart Pedestrian Crossing system aligns directly with the objectives outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. This integration of state-of-the-art technology reflects Dubai’s dedication to innovation, safety, and sustainability.

Dr. Georges Aoude, CEO and Co-Founder of Derq, highlighted the role of the Dubai Silicon Oasis in successfully implementing the AI Smart Pedestrian Crossing system. He underscored the alignment of their collaboration with the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a bicycle-friendly city with robust safety measures and promote eco-friendly transportation options.

The AI algorithms powering the new pedestrian crossings have proven to be effective in detecting and tracking vehicles and road users approaching pedestrian crosswalks.

This optimization of reaction times for surrounding vehicles plays a crucial role in minimizing accidents and improving overall traffic management.

Furthermore, the system’s ultra-high-speed and low-latency 5G connection ensures seamless connectivity, enabling extensive data collection and remote operation capabilities.

In the future, this 5G technology will also allow the system to communicate safety information and alerts to connected vehicles approaching pedestrian crossings, adding an extra layer of safety.