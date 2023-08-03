DBM defends Marcos’ P1.4B proposed budget for foreign trips

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said that the proposed P1.4 billion budget for foreign trips of the Office of the President is ‘justified’.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman was responding on questions on why the budget for the foreign trips was increased for next year.

The budget chief said there is nothing wrong with the increasing of budget especially if it will benefit the country.

“‘Yung travel po ng Presidente, dalawa pong klase ‘yan. Mayroon pong state visit that they invite you and then meron din po ‘yung mga investment roadshow. When I was asked previously po doon sa SONA kung ano po sa tingin ko ang nagawa this administration in such a short time, I think to bring us back to the map of a investment hub and opportunities,” she said in a palace briefing.

“Kami po hindi lang ang Presidente, even the economic managers, if you will notice po, we’ve been going out of the country to present the Philippines as an investment hub po so I think ‘yung expenses po ng travel as long as it will be beneficial and mas may advantage po para sa bansa natin, I think okay lang po ‘yun, it’s justified,” she added.

Last year, Marcos went to Indonesia, Singapore, and China. He also attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York and participated in the ASEAN summit in Cambodia.

Marcos was also in Thailand last November for the APEC 2022 and in Brussels, Belgium for the EU-ASEAN Summit.

He also went to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum and another state visit to Tokyo, Japan.