Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE reveals petrol, diesel prices for August 2023

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera1 hour ago

Courtesy: Emarat/Twitter

The UAE fuel price committee has unveiled the petrol and diesel prices for August 2023, which will take effect from August 1. The announcement offers clarity to drivers and businesses regarding the upcoming month’s fuel costs.

According to the committee’s statement released on July 31, Super 98 petrol will be priced at AED 3.14 per litre, showing a decrease from the previous month’s price of AED3.00.

Additionally, Special 95 petrol will be priced at AED3.02 per litre, marking a notable increase from AED2.89 in July.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost at AED2.95 per litre, up from AED 2.81 the previous month.

Meanwhile, the diesel price will be set at AED 2.95 per litre, an increase from AED 2.76 in July.

The fuel price committee diligently assesses market conditions and adjusts the rates to maintain a balance between consumer affordability and market dynamics.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera1 hour ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 31T142531.042

Diokno: Imposing withholding tax on online sellers ‘a matter of fairness’

6 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 31T140717.938

O! Millionaire Episode 63: Grand Prize Worth AED 81M, Understanding the Role of Trees, And Draw Results

51 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 31T120523.324

Dubai Police bolsters fleet with 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 31T112725.066

McDonald’s UAE opens its first restaurant run by an all-female workforce and partial solar paneled roof

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button