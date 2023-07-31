UAE reveals petrol, diesel prices for August 2023

The UAE fuel price committee has unveiled the petrol and diesel prices for August 2023, which will take effect from August 1. The announcement offers clarity to drivers and businesses regarding the upcoming month’s fuel costs.

According to the committee’s statement released on July 31, Super 98 petrol will be priced at AED 3.14 per litre, showing a decrease from the previous month’s price of AED3.00.

Additionally, Special 95 petrol will be priced at AED3.02 per litre, marking a notable increase from AED2.89 in July.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost at AED2.95 per litre, up from AED 2.81 the previous month.

Meanwhile, the diesel price will be set at AED 2.95 per litre, an increase from AED 2.76 in July.

The fuel price committee diligently assesses market conditions and adjusts the rates to maintain a balance between consumer affordability and market dynamics.