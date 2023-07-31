NASA and chill: US space agency to launch own streaming service this year

Binge-watchers are in for a treat as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announces its plans to launch an on-demand streaming service accessible via a mobile app.

Called “NASA+,” the platform will be a no-cost, ad-free, and family-friendly online streaming service, offering the agency’s latest research.

Its content will include Emmy Award-winning live NASA mission coverage, new series, mission details, research, climate data, and more.

The app will also serve as a valuable learning tool for students or kids to explore the vastness of space.

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” said Marc Etkind, NASA’s Office of Communications associate administrator.

“Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”

Recently, NASA also updated its websites with new features, including a common search engine, integrated navigation, and optimized publishing capabilities, all in a modernized and secure set of web tools.

NASA+ will be available on the NASA app, downloadable on iOS and Android. It will also be accessible on web browsers and media players like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

Watch the trailer here:

