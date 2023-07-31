Dubai’s RTA logs 337 million public transport journeys in H1 2023

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that there were 337 million riders who utilized their public transportation and shared mobility means in the first half of 2023.

This includes the ridership in Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transport modes (abras, ferry, water taxi, water bus), e-hail rides, smart car rental, Bus-On-Demand, and taxis (Dubai Taxi and franchise company taxies).

According to the authority’s press release, the figure compares favorably to 304.6 million riders in the first half of 2022. The daily average ridership of public transportation modes, shared mobility and taxis in the first half of 2023 was around 1.86 million riders, compared to about 1.68 million riders in the first half of 2022.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, explained that for RTA to achieve its goal of a smooth traffic flow in the emirate, its strategic and executive plans are built on integration of various public and shared transport means. These efforts include enhancing and broadening the road networks, crossings, and public transport modes including the metro, tram, buses, marine transport, first and last-mile mobility means and shared transport.

“The plans also include improving facilities for pedestrians and cyclists and upgrading technical traffic and transport systems to ensure optimal utilisation and efficiency of the road and public transport network. They also encompass the implementation of policies to limit the public reliance on private vehicles and enhance reliance on other mobility means including public and shared transport,” Al Tayer said.

Breaking down the numbers, Al Tayer stated that the Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the largest ridership share of public transport, shared mobility means and taxis, with 36.5 percent for Dubai Metro, and 29 percent for Dubai Taxi, while public buses contributed to 24.5 percent. March 2023 was the busiest of all months recording about 60 million riders. Ridership in other months ranged from 53 to 58 million riders.

“Ridership increased by 11% in the first half of 2023 in comparison with the same period in 2022. These results are a significant indicator of the resurgence of Dubai’s economic activity, as well as RTA’s the effective initiatives to encourage residents and visitors to use public transportation and offer diverse mobility options for Dubai’s residents. Dubai’s integrated public transport network has now become the backbone of people’s movement around Dubai. The network was successful in coaxing a change and evolution in the community’s culture and attitudes towards using various public transport means,” Al Tayer noted.