Two supermoons to illuminate the night sky in August

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera9 hours ago

As we bid goodbye to July, the new month of August brings an exciting celestial event — two supermoons will light up the night sky, culminating in a rare blue moon.

The first mesmerizing spectacle is set to happen on Tuesday, August 1, where the full moon rises in the southeast, shining slightly brighter and bigger than usual.

This unique occurrence happens because the moon will be remarkably close, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, thus earning the designation of a “supermoon.”

Moreover, on Wednesday, August 30, we will witness the moon even closer at a distance of 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers). As this will be the second full moon within the same month, it will be referred to as a “blue moon.”

In a report from AP News, retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, also known as Mr. Eclipse for his eclipse-chasing expertise, said: “Warm summer nights are the ideal time to watch the full moon rise in the eastern sky within minutes of sunset. And it happens twice in August.”

Italian astronomer and Founder of the Virtual Telescope Project Gianluca Masi shared that the last time two full supermoons adorned the sky in the same month was in 2018, and it won’t happen again until 2037.

