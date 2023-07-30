Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BI: PH southern ‘backdoor’ still being used by human traffickers

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera10 hours ago

File photo (Courtesy: Bureau of Immigration)

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco has called for heightened vigilance in Philippine waters amid reports of human trafficking victims utilizing the southern ‘backdoor’ route.

Tansingco’s call comes in response to reports of repatriated trafficking victims evading strict immigration inspections by passing through informal ports.

“Different modus operandi are being utilized by these traffickers, and at times this also includes taking small boats out of the country,” Tansingco said.

He also reiterated his warning to aspiring overseas workers not to agree to such illegal schemes.

“Do not risk your life for the financial gain of these traffickers. They would offer you the moon, but in many cases, victims end up with nothing,” he explained.

According to Tansingco, there were several cases reported that involved repatriated victims from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar.

Last month, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) shared information to the BI about four individuals trafficked abroad, who used the Sulu and Tawi-tawi backdoor route to pass through Semporna, Malaysia in an attempt to reach Cambodia.

The victims were promised of work as customer service representatives, however, they were reportedly abused and asked to pay Php 65,000 each when they were intercepted in Malaysia.

The report said that an individual has presented himself to the victims as an immigration officer, but was found not to be an employee of the BI.

As more cases like these are being reported, Tansingco requested local law enforcement agencies to look into other exit areas being abused by traffickers.

“We recommend that local governments with possible exit points beef up security in said areas to protect our kababayans from these syndicates,” said Tansingco.

Tansingco emphasized that efforts against trafficking should not just be limited on airports and seaports, but should start from communities.

Information about the modus has likewise been raised by the BI to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for investigation.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera10 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T184111.779

‘Kamusta Pilipinas’: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi captures PH’s Taal Volcano

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T152648.018

IECEP UAE holds back-to-back seminars, oathtaking ceremonies for new engineers and technicians

8 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T143715.768

Two supermoons to illuminate the night sky in August

9 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 07 28 at 1.14.39 PM

City Centre Deira: Your Gateway to Unforgettable Mallcations and Dream Vacations!

11 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button