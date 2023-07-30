BI: PH southern ‘backdoor’ still being used by human traffickers

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco has called for heightened vigilance in Philippine waters amid reports of human trafficking victims utilizing the southern ‘backdoor’ route.

Tansingco’s call comes in response to reports of repatriated trafficking victims evading strict immigration inspections by passing through informal ports.

“Different modus operandi are being utilized by these traffickers, and at times this also includes taking small boats out of the country,” Tansingco said.

He also reiterated his warning to aspiring overseas workers not to agree to such illegal schemes.

“Do not risk your life for the financial gain of these traffickers. They would offer you the moon, but in many cases, victims end up with nothing,” he explained.

According to Tansingco, there were several cases reported that involved repatriated victims from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar.

Last month, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) shared information to the BI about four individuals trafficked abroad, who used the Sulu and Tawi-tawi backdoor route to pass through Semporna, Malaysia in an attempt to reach Cambodia.

The victims were promised of work as customer service representatives, however, they were reportedly abused and asked to pay Php 65,000 each when they were intercepted in Malaysia.

The report said that an individual has presented himself to the victims as an immigration officer, but was found not to be an employee of the BI.

As more cases like these are being reported, Tansingco requested local law enforcement agencies to look into other exit areas being abused by traffickers.

“We recommend that local governments with possible exit points beef up security in said areas to protect our kababayans from these syndicates,” said Tansingco.

Tansingco emphasized that efforts against trafficking should not just be limited on airports and seaports, but should start from communities.

Information about the modus has likewise been raised by the BI to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for investigation.